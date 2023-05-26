In a case of mistaken identity, a 26-year-old man was allegedly lynched by an angry mob near the Western Express Highway in Borivali east, officials said here on Friday.

The incident happened late Thursday night. The victim, Pravin Lahane, 26, was the brother of an Assistant Police Inspector, and the Kasturba Marg Police Station has launched a probe into the matter while four suspects were detained.

It was around 4 a.m. when the KM Police Station received a call of a seriously injured and bleeding man lying on the Carter Road No. 5, adjacent to the highway, after a purported lynching incident.

The victim was reportedly inebriated and had entered an old building where the CCTV footage showed him jumping over a wall, as a local road was closed.

Believing him to be a cat burglar, some locals raised an alarm, chased Lahane, caught and thrashed him before scooting from there.

The KM Police Station officials took him to the station house where he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police have lodged a case of murder and mob violence against unknown persons and detained four in connection with the incident that killed Lahane, whose brother Prakash Lahane is serving at Santacruz Police Station.

