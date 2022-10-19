INDIA

Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has rejected the allegation levelled by team Shashi Tharoor regarding the party presidential poll, and said there was no basis of the complaint as there was no specific allegation.

He said on Wednesday that they have prepared a detailed reply on their allegations and said the letter should not have been leaked to the media. There were only two complaints about two ballot boxes during the counting, he said.

Mistry said, “Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr. Shashi Tharoor were the candidates of the election of the President of Indian National Congress. The polling was held on 17th October, 2022 and counting took place today, i.e. 19th October, 2022 in the presence of the authorised Agents of the contested candidates. The total votes polled are 9,385. Mallikarjun Kharge got 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor 1072. Invalid votes 416 Votes

“As per the Article XVIII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Mallikajun Kharge elected as President of Indian National Congress,” he said.

