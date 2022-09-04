The mortal remains of industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry – who was killed in a road accident this afternoon – will be taken to Mumbai for an autopsy even as the Pundole couple remain critical but stable in a hospital in Gujarat’s Vapi, official sources said here late on Sunday.

According to the hospital medicos, Dr Anahita Pundole is suffering from pneumothorax and hip fracture, but her blood pressure is maintained and she is under observation.

Her husband Darius Pundole has suffered bilateral jaw fractures with a displaced jaw causing airways obstruction.

A surgeon has pulled out the jaw with with wire fixation and cleared the airway clear and he is also stable.

The injured couple is being handled by a team comprising Dr Nita Warty, Dr Karl Vazifdar, Dr Mehli Nazir and others.

After keeping them there overnight, a decision will be taken on Monday for further course of treatment in Gujarat or Mumbai.

The mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pundole, will be directly taken to Sir J.J. Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination.

