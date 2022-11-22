ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mitaali Nag reveals why she said yes to ‘Aashiqana 2’

Actress Mitaali Nag, who will usher in a new twist in the second season of the streaming show, ‘Aashiqana’, has revealed what compelled her to give her nod to the show. The actress shared that the opportunity to work in the space of OTT with the show is something that sealed the deal for her as she thought of making a successful transition from television to streaming medium.

Elaborating on it, she said, “So when ‘Aashiqana’ Season 2 was offered to me by Dimpy, the casting director, honestly speaking, I was elated because the series airs on an OTT platform. It presented me with the opportunity to take a leap from TV to OTT.”

She mentioned that it was the show director’s storytelling prowess that gave her confidence to take up the streaming series.

“It was definitely a big factor for me along with the fact that the show was conceptualised by Gul Khan ji. I know how creative she is so I was sure that ‘Aashiqana 2’ was also going to be a unique show”, she added.

‘Aashiqana’ season 2 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

