The upcoming Season 2 of Legends League Cricket continues to attract former players and legends as six more former stars confirmed their participation in the event.

Ace Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson and recently retired former India wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel have also confirmed to be part of season 2. Besides them, three more Indian players, spinner Pragyan Ojha, all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi and former Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda also confirmed to be part of the upcoming Player draft process of the league.

Ex-Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera has also joined the league. A Legend for the island country, he used to lead Sri Lanka in White-ball cricket.

On his joining the Legends League Cricket, Mitchell Johnson said, “It would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2. It’s a new format with top legends coming together, it would be exciting.”

Thisara Perera said, “To be back on the field along with many legends of cricket, it would be good fun and engaging cricket for fans.”

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, “MJ, Parthiv and Perera are all legends and so are others in this list. It is our pleasure to bring them together and play for their fans.”

