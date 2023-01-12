Left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister is set for a potential international debut after being selected in the New Zealand T20I squad to tour India for three matches later this month.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the squad that features an experienced T20 core including nine players from last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad, along with a range of players newer to international cricket, including Lister.

Selector Gavin Larsen noted in an official statement that Santner had impressed in his previous ten opportunities as captain of the New Zealand T20I team. “Mitch is a leader in our white ball teams and has captained the T20 side in India before. His experience in Indian conditions will be invaluable leading this group.”

Lister made his New Zealand A debut late last year in India, and was named Auckland Cricket’s Men’s Bowler of the Year last season. The 27-year-old’s tour to India with New Zealand A was cut short after he was struck down with pneumonia in Bangalore.

The infection saw him spend time in hospital before returning home to New Zealand to continue his recovery. “Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket. Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces’ leading wicket taker in T20 and List A cricket.”

“His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting. We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it’s a testament to his work ethic that he’s been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season,” added Larsen.

Apart from him, all-rounder Henry Shipley is in the squad too, fresh from his international debut in New Zealand’s current ODI Series against Pakistan. The squad also sees leg-spin all-rounder Michael Rippon feature in a New Zealand squad for the first time since his debut against Scotland on last year’s European Tour.

All-rounder Kyle Jamieson (back), fast bowlers Matt Henry (abdominal), Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

Continuing from the ODI series against India, Luke Ronchi will be head-coach with the squad with assistance from NZC network coaches Bob Carter (batting) and Paul Wiseman (bowling) along with Trevor Penney as fourth coach.

New Zealand will play three T20Is in India on January 27, 29 and February 1 in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner

