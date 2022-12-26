Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been sent for scans following a finger injury sustained while fielding during day one of the second Test against South Africa at the MCG on Monday.

Starc got hit on his middle finger while trying to take a catch off off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s bowling while stationed at long-on. Starc was immediately taken off after sustaining the injury when the ball hit the tip of the finger, but was seen back on the field with a strapping on the middle finger.

“Not ideal, I don’t think. He’s popped off for a scan now. Fingers crossed we can get the best possible result with his scan. I don’t know what he’s technically done, but it doesn’t look the greatest.”

“He went out the back and tried to bowl, but I think it (felt) a bit different to be honest. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game… all we can hope for is he gets the best possible result with the scan – he’s there as we speak,” Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au after the end of day one’s play.

It is the second finger injury suffered by Starc in six months. Earlier, the 32-year-old had sliced the tip of his left index finger on a spike on his bowling shoe in an unusual accident during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka. That bizarre injury kept him out of action for white-ball matches, before making a successful return for the two Tests.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, it does not permit bowlers to wear tape on their hands for an injury they carried into the match. But given Starc suffered this latest injury during the Test, it is expected he would be permitted to bowl with tape on his finger if he wishes to.

Starc finished with figures of 2/39 to help bowl South Africa out for just 189 in their first innings. At stumps on day one, Australia lost Usman Khawaja early, but have David Warner unbeaten on 32 in his 100th Test, with Marnus Labuschagne five not out. The hosts are 45/1 in 12 overs and still trail South Africa by 144 runs with nine wickets in hand.

20221226-165801