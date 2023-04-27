ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mithoon, Armaan Malik’s ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is about the effects of kindness

Music composer-singer Mithoon and playback singer Armaan Malik have teamed up for ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ which hit the airwaves on Thursday. The music video of the song showcases a butterfly effect of kindness as it passes down from one person to the next, eventually spreading smiles as it makes the world a better place.

The song, which features both the artistes’ voices, is in a completely different zone as compared to their earlier songs.

Talking about the track, Armaan Malik said: “I was thrilled to collaborate with Mithoon on our very first single together. While we are known for our individual music sensibilities, ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is the perfect track to bring that contrast together in a beautiful and harmonious melody. I’m truly glad to be a part of such a song.”

Mithoon said that the track is an unexpected piece of collaboration as it caught the audience by surprise. He shared: “Audiences must have definitely not expected this one from us but we are happy to bring this kind of soulfulness in a song that will hopefully make an impact and encourage kindness. I have always wanted to write a song like ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ for a long time. The world is in need of kindness and Armaan and I hope to inspire people via this song.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song has been composed and has its lyrics penned by Mithoon with vocals by both artistes, who also feature together in the touching music video, T-Series’ ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ is all about humanity, kindness and goodwill.

