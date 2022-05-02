ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Mithun Chakraborty makes full recovery after hospital pics surface on Internet

NewsWire
0
7

Veteran Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty’s latest pictures, which surfaced on the Internet, showed him battling ill health.

The actor was recently rushed to a Bengaluru hospital following complaints of severe stomach ache, fever and similar symptoms.

According to media reports, the senior actor had health issues arising from kidney stone. But now, he has been discharged from the hospital after he made a full recovery, said his elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty.

Mithun, who was most recently seen in ‘The Kashmir Files’, made his acting debut with the art house drama ‘Mrigayaa’, for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He played Jimmy in the 1982 film ‘Disco Dancer’, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

In the past few years, the actor shifted his focus to television where he often makes an appearance as judge of dance reality shows.

20220502-190847

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Surbhi Jyoti is ‘trippy, hippie’

    Sharad Malhotra: Content is most important for choosing any project

    Tiger Shroff recalls romancing the mic with his first single ‘Unbelievable’

    Kangana: Youngsters in ripped jeans shouldn’t look like homeless beggars