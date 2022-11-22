More than being just a face for campaigning before any election in West Bengal, superstar Mithun Chakraborty will now play a bigger role at the grassroots level in organisational activities of the BJP in the state.

Although he joined the saffron camp before the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections his activities before those polls were mainly restricted to participating in mega campaign rallies for the party.

Recently, the superstar was in Kolkata when he said that he will now concentrate more on party activities in the state. With two major elections scheduled in the next two years — the three- tier panchayat polls in West Bengal in 2023 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2023 — the state unit of the BJP thinks this to be the right moment to involve the superstar in the party’s organizational activities in a larger way.

A state committee member of the BJP said that a detailed programme for Mithun Chakraborty on this count for the next few days has already been outlined. The beginning will be made on November 23 when Chakraborty and the party state president and MP Sukanta Majumdar will be holding a meeting with the panchayat-level BJP workers in the tribal-dominated Purulia district of West Bengal.

On November 24, both Chakraborty and Sukanta Majumdar will be at another tribal-dominated district of Bankura, where besides attending a meeting with local party leaders on that day, they will also address a rally there on November 25. Similar programmes have been scheduled at Asansol in West Burdwan on November 26 and Birbhum district on November 27.

The reason why the party leadership is focusing on the tribal- dominated belts in the state is because the BJP performed the best in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 West Bengal assembly poll in these pockets.

On October 17, the state unit of the BJP announced a major reshuffle in the core committee and inducted Mithun Chakraborty there. A total of 24 leaders have been provided berths in the core committee, thus making it the biggest ever core committee of the party in the state. The 24-member committee includes four permanent invitees — the party’s in-charge for West Bengal Sunil Bansal, and central observers for the state, Mangal Pande, Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra.

20221122-063234