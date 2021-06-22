On June 28, MiWay is adjusting service frequencies across the network to ensure that service is available where and when customers need it, and the potential for overcrowding is reduced as travel demand level and patterns have changed due to the pandemic.

Service changes include:

· Route 42 – Derry will provide more Saturday service

· Route 51 – Tomken will provide more early morning service on weekdays

· Route 61 – Mavis will provide more late evening service on weekdays

· Bus stop locations at the City Centre Transit Terminal will change due to upcoming construction on Rathburn Road for the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT) project

· Route 44 – Mississauga Road will return to its original routing because the construction on Mississauga Road, between Burnhamthorpe Road and Eglinton Avenue, is complete.

· On Canada Day (Thursday, July 1, 2021), buses will operate on a holiday schedule and some routes will not operate due to low customer demand – Routes 28 Confederation, 35 Eglinton-Ninth Line, 46 Tenth Line-Osprey, 48 Erin Mills, and 68 Terry Fox.

· Summer school routes will not operate this year due to summer school closures and online learning.

More information about these and other service changes is available at miway.ca/june28.

Customers are encouraged to use PRESTO as a contactless way to pay. With PRESTO, your transfer is active for two hours from when you first tap your card on the bus (and you don’t need a paper transfer).

Wearing a mask is still required under City by-law when riding MiWay, in all indoor public spaces, including inside transit terminal buildings.