On Monday, April 19, the Region of Peel and MiWay will launch a round-trip shuttle providing non-stop service from Mississauga’s City Centre Transit Terminal to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex Vaccination Clinic, as part of Peel’s Transportation Assistance Program (TAP).

The shuttle service hours will align with the clinic’s hours of operation, spokesperson Trish Krale said in a statement. The shuttle will run approximately every 40 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., 7 days a week, helping residents get to and from their vaccination appointments. Clinic and shuttle hours of operation are subject to change.

The new shuttle is a three-week pilot project that will remain in service from April 19 to May 9 with the possibility of extension. Brampton residents have frequent transit service from Bramalea City Centre to its largest vaccine clinic. This new shuttle will provide similar transit access from Mississauga’s central transit hub to its largest vaccine clinic.

A MiWay fare is required to ride the Paramount Vaccine Clinic Shuttle. Customers can use PRESTO or a paper transfer to board and transfer between different buses on MiWay, or to transfer to public transit in neighbouring cities. With PRESTO, your transfer is active for two hours from when you first tap your card on the bus (and you don’t need a paper transfer).

Residents are reminded that COVID-19 vaccine clinics are by appointment only and that it is mandatory to wear non-medical masks or face coverings on board buses and inside terminal buildings under the City’s Face Covering By-Law.

This shuttle is one part of the TAP, which aims to remove transportation barriers that might otherwise prevent residents from getting their vaccine. Currently, TransHelp and Caledon Community Services provide free transportation for residents 65 years and older and for people of all ages who have transportation barriers.

For transit service information residents can visit miway.ca/shuttle.