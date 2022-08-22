COMMUNITY

MiWay resuming regular service to UTM, Humber College and Mississauga high schools

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
On Monday, September 5, 2022, MiWay will be implementing service changes that include adjusting service levels in the transit network to match growing ridership demand along key corridors, resuming regular service to post-secondary and high schools as students return to class, and allocating blue buses on two local (non-express) routes to help redistribute resources and improve service reliability.

Service to University of Toronto Mississauga
Routes 101/101A Dundas Express will both service the University of Toronto Mississauga on weekdays, as students return to in-person learning on campus. Weekday schedules will be updated.
Route 110 University Express will also provide regular service to and from campus. The Route 110 bus stop at the City Centre Transit Terminal will be relocated from Platform O to Platform L due to HuLRT construction.

Service to Humber College North Campus
Route 107 Malton Express will resume service to Humber College North Campus as students return to in-person learning. Weekday schedules will be updated.

Service to high schools
300-series routes to high schools will resume service; however, the PM trip on Route 304 Father Goetz-Mississauga Valley and the Route 335 Glenforest South will be cancelled due to low demand.

Blue buses will operate on two local routes
Blue buses will be allocated to Routes 11 Westwood and 66 McLaughlin on weekdays and weekends to deliver a consistent customer experience, as orange 40-foot and 60-foot buses are reassigned to busier routes to support service reliability and address overcrowding.

Holiday Service
On Labour Day, Monday, Sept. 5 and Thanksgiving Day, Monday Oct. 10, buses will operate on a holiday schedule. On National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Friday, Sept. 30, buses will operate on a regular schedule.

