MiWay’s Hurontario Express route changed due to LRT construction

The LRT construction has forced a route change for the Route 103 Hurontario Express. It doesn’t travel from south of The Queensway to Port Credit GO Station but will continue to run seven days a week from the Brampton Gateway Terminal to Trillium Health Partners’ Mississauga Hospital.

The revision to the route is part of the second phase of changes MiWay is implementing along the Hurontario corridor “to help minimize service impacts” from the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT) construction, said the release.

MiWay said it began construction of the Hurontario LRT in late March, and expects a reduction in traffic lanes south of the QEW during the upcoming months.

The LRT will span 18 kilometres, making numerous stops between Port Credit GO station and the Brampton Gateway Terminal, according to the Metrolinx website. It’s anticipated to be ready by 2024.

MiWay’s first phase of changes replaced Route 19 Hurontario with Routes 2 and 17, according to an April release. Route 2 makes all stops between the City Centre Transit Terminal (CCTT) and Port Credit GO Station, while Route 17 moves between the Highway 407 Park and Ride and the CCTT from Monday to Friday.

Also passengers excluding those with medical conditions, people with disabilities and children under two, have to wear a non-medical mask or face covering before boarding MiWay transit and inside transit terminal buildings.