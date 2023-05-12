New Delhi, May 12 (IANSlife) Monkey Shoulder, the free-spirited blended malt owned by William Grant & Sons, has kickstarted its sixth season of its ‘Ultimate Bartender Championship’ amongst the bartending community in India.

This year, the brand set out to “Unmask the next champion” aka most passionate and skillful bartender in the country. The hunt across eight cities kickstarted in Delhi (May 8) and continued to Gurgaon (May 9), Kolkata (May 10), and will further travel to Hyderabad (May 15), Bengaluru (May 16), Mumbai (May 22), Pune (May 23), Goa (May 24). Over 1000 bartenders from top bars and restaurants are all set to mix, move and shake to claim the mask!

The first two city rounds in Delhi and Gurgaon witnessed a rush of enthusiasm, playfulness, and passion amongst 100+ bartenders. The top winners from Delhi – Amit Kumar from Lair, Sandesh from Sidecar and Rajat from Saz and Gurgaon – Sushil Pant from Home, Mandy from Whisky Samba, aced the ultimate tests through their supreme ability, experience, and knowledge.

The tournament is organised to examine “the skills that pay the bills” and verify expertise in all facets of bartending. The five unique levels of the competition concentrate on fundamental abilities like industry knowledge, pouring, nosing, table service and nailing the ideal serve. The best aspect of the championship is that one does not require professional experience to participate. If bartending is your passion, you have the potential to become the Ultimate Bartender Champion of Monkey Shoulder India.

The events are hosted and judged by Monkey Shoulder India’s Brand Ambassador and Chief Monkey Officer, Gaurav Sareen.

Commenting on the championship, Kapila Sethi Kad – Marketing Head, said, “Monkey Shoulder is proud to support the bartending community in India. The Ultimate Bartender Championship is a testament of the brand’s ethos of light-heartedness, cheeky creativity, and enthusiasm. We are looking forward to witness the next level of bartending talent from this year’s competition.”

Speaking on the first two city-rounds of the 2023 season, Gaurav Sareen, Brand Ambassador and Chief Monkey Officer Monkey Shoulder India said, “The Ultimate Bartender Championship is a hunt to unmask, untap and unleash the hidden talent amongst the bartending community. It provides a platform to the creative geniuses of alco-bev fraternity to help them grow and excel in this field. The first-two rounds were power packed with energy and playfulness. We witnessed some of the most talented bartenders showcasing their supreme skills and talents.”

