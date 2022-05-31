June is a typical month for India weather-wise when half the country has already started enjoying the onset of monsoon while the other half bakes in sun awaiting the arrival of rainfall. June 2022 would be no exception, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Tuesday for the month.

On the one hand, much of peninsular India and, soon northeast India too, have started getting monsoon rainfall. On the other hand, for much of northwest India, it is still summer with occasional pre-monsoon showers.

Therefore, predicting the weather for June, IMD Director General, Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said: “Normal or above normal rainfall is most likely over northern parts of south Peninsula, some parts of east India and many parts of northwest & central India. Below normal rainfall is most likely over many parts of northeast India, some pockets of central & east India and southern parts of south peninsular India.”

Rainfall during June 2022 averaged over the country is most likely to be normal (92- 108 per cent of LPA). The LPA of rainfall over the country during June based on data from 1971-2020 is about 165.4 mm.

Similarly for temperature, Mohapatra said, below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of northwest India, where above normal maximum temperatures are likely.

“Below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northwest and northeast India, where above normal minimum temperatures are likely,” he said.

