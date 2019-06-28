Mixed reactions to Delhi University’s new admission portal

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Delhi University’s new admission portal evoked mixed reactions even as students from across the nation lined up on a hot and sunny day outside colleges in the capital on the very first day of admissions.

The new admission process allows a student to apply in a certain college through the new online portal, which was earlier done physically at the college while waiting in long queues.

Students who had travelled miles to get admission, gave a mixed response, as the new procedure for admission was received well by some students while others felt there is still scope for improvement.

According to Delhi University officials, the admission portal also allows the students to submit fees through a link generated on the student’s dashboard in the portal.

“I was also a student of Delhi University and I know how difficult it was for us to get admission. There used to be long queues to get the documents verified and later to submit the fees. But now the process has been simplified thanks to online portal,” said Shivangi Mishra, a former student of Zakir Hussain College.

Some students however raised concerns with the new portal as the website became difficult to access due to heavy traffic. The university though did not comment on the matter.

“I thought that I will take a printout of the admission in the college itself, but I have been trying for the last half an hour, the site is either not responding or when it responds it is very slow,” said Esha Agarwal who was standing outside Ramjas College of DU.

Apart from the admission portal, students from across the country faced issues in calculating the best of four percentage, as confusion prevailed about some subjects begin allowed to be added to the total while others were not.

“I calculated my best of four with Physical and Health Education included in the four subjects, but now I have been told that we cannot add Physical Education for admission in Honours course,” said Tanvi Mishra who sought admission in Maitreyi College’s B.Com Honours course.

