Mixed response to Bharat bandh in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (IANS) The nationwide shutdown call of the central trade unions against the Centre’s policies evoked a mixed response in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday amidst rains.

There was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the states.

The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in Punjab and Haryana to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the pan India protest.

Sufficient security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents, said police.

–IANS

