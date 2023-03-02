INDIA

Mixed results: Congress grabs BJP fortress in Pune, NCP fails to wrest Chinchwad

NewsWire
0
0

In shared honours, Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi bagged one seat each in the by-elections to two seats – Kasbapeth and Chinhwad – the results of which were announced here on Thursday.

In a stunner, MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, of the Congress, bagged the Kasba Peth assembly seat – ousting the saffron party from its stronghold of 27 years — defeating his main BJP rival Hemant Rasane.

While Dhangekar secured 73,284 votes, Rasane got 62,244 votes as per the final tally, of the elections held on February 26.

Offsetting the loss, BJP nominee Ashwini L. Jagtap was victorious in retaining the Chinchwad Assembly seat, trouncing her nearest MVA contender Vithal ‘Nana’ Kate, of the NCP, and Shiv Sena-UBT’s rebel Rahul Kalate who contested as an independent.

Jagtap secured 1,35,494 votes over Kate’s 99,424 votes, while Kalate managed to garner 40,075 votes.

The MVA’s Congress-NCP-Sena-UBT leaders hailed the Kasba Peth achievement as a ‘historic’ triumph of democracy over dictatorship, and predicted that the BJP’s downfall has begun as the masses are weary of its policies, inflation, unemployment, etc.

Soon after her victory, Jagtap admitted that she benefitted from Kalate’s rebellion, while Kate alleged that massive money-power was at play in Chinchwad.

Jagtap is the widow of the former sitting BJP MLA, the late Laxman P. Jagtap, who passed away in January, and after her win, she went to his memorial, weeping and expressed her thanks for his blessings.

The polls results sparked a fresh war of words between the government and Opposition, both advising each other to do “soul-searching” and analyse their respective defeats.

20230302-202004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: What ails Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians? (Analysis)

    Two-day strike hits banking services in northeast

    Situational awareness, flexibility the key to bat at any position, says...

    Juxtaposing the resilience of Jews in India with artwork of Siona...