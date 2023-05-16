A Special CBI court in Aizawl has awarded four-year imprisonment to N. Pallai, then Mission Director of National Rural Health Mission, and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak, then Executive Engineer, PWD, Government of Mizoram, in connection with a case pertaining to misappropriation of Rs 5.74 crore for upgradation of the Civil Hospital in the Mizoram capital.

Both have been held guilty for causing loss of Rs 29,48,819 to the state government.

The court while awarding them jail term also imposed a fine of Rs 24 lakh on Pallai and Rs 6 lakh on Chhakchhuak.

The CBI registered the case on January 31, 2014 on the request of the Mizoram government against the accused on the allegations of misappropriation of Rs 5.74 crore for upgradation of the Civil Hospital in Aizawl.

During investigation, it was found that Pallai and Chhakchhuak had misappropriated a sum of Rs 29,48,819.

After investigation, the CBI had filed a charge sheet on September 30, 2015 against both the accused. The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted them on Tuesday.

