Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday assured his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh of providing security to the people belonging to the Meitei community living in Mizoram.

Thousands of people from the Meitei community reside in Mizoram for many years and work in various professions.

The Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Manipur over the phone on Sunday discussed the security of Meitei community people staying in Mizoram.

Later, Zoramthanga in a statement said that the Chief Minister of Manipur spoke to me over the phone regarding the ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. “Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully. I assured the Chief Minister of Manipur stating that the Mizoram government bemoans the ongoing violence and that it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it.I further stated that we are supportive of the steps taken by the Manipur and the Central governments. I also apprised the Chief Minister of Manipur that we, the people of Mizoram are empathetic towards the Meitei and that the state government and the NGOs have taken measures for peace and security,” the statement said.

Therefore, for the Meitei who are residing in Mizoram, they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram.

We shall go on to promote safety and security for them, the Chief Minister stated.

After the ethnic violence and hostilities between the tribal Kuki and the non-tribal Meitei communities started in Manipur on May 3, over 11,000 tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo-Chin left Manipur and sheltered in different Mizoram districts.

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to the people, sheltered in the state after being displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 and May 23 seeking financial support.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex Mizo student body, and the All Mizoram Meitei Association (AMMA) held a meeting in Aizawl last week to discuss the ongoing violence in neighboring Manipur. Both organisations have pledged to take appropriate measures to put an end to the unrest.

During the meeting, AMMA leaders led by its President Wahengbam Gopeshore reported that they had recently submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the Governor outlining the efforts made by their organisation.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, hundreds of women belonging to Meitei community in several districts, holding fire torches and forming human chains, took to the streets on Saturday night to condemn the violence in the state.

The human chains were formed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

A senior leader of Meira Paibi, an influential women Civil Society Organisation, Thounaojam Kiran Devi said that they are very disappointed with the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the violence and provide security to the innocent people.

Demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, they also protested against the “infiltration of illegal immigrants from Myanmar”.

