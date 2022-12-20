INDIA

Mizoram CM expands Cabinet, inducts one new face, elevates three to Cabinet rank

Mizoram Chief Minister on Tuesday expanded his cabinet by inducting a fresh face and elevating three ministers to the Cabinet rank.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oaths of office and secrecy to K. Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte, Lalruatkima and Lalrinawma.

Lalrinawma, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly last week, is the new inductee while the three other ministers were Ministers of State earlier.

Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, their cabinet colleagues, Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, a host of dignitaries and senior officials were present in the swearing-in-ceremony, held at the Circular Lawn of the Raj Bhawan.

The Ministers, who were elevated as Cabinet Ministers would continue to hold their current ministerial portfolios while Lalrinawma has been allocated the ministerial portfolios of Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs, Excise and Narcotics, Sericulture and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments.

On the instruction of the Chief Minister, Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs Minister K. Beichhua resigned from his post on December 13.

The 40-member Mizoram Assembly is expected to go to polls in November or December 2023.

