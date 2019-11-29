Mizoram enacts NRC-style bill to check influx of illegals

Aizawl, Dec 6 (IANS) The Mizoram government led by Mizo National Front (MNF) has enacted an NRC-like regulation and sought the Union government’s nod to detect foreigners and curb infiltration into the northeastern state bordering Myanmar and Bangladesh.

A senior official of Mizoram Chief Minister’s secretariat on Friday said that Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to give central government’s approval to the Mizoram Maintenance of Household Register Bill, 2019.

“The bill aimed to identify the illegal foreigners and check infiltration in Mizoram. It would also help the government in maintaining internal law and order situation, protect the indigenous people and genuine residents of the state,” the official said.

He said that the NRC (National Register of Citizens)-like bill was unanimously passed by the state Assembly on March 18 and then sent it to the Governor, who referred it to the central government for clearance.

The official said: “The Bill seeks to create a inventory containing the names and other necessary details, including photographs, of every inhabitant of the state to facilitate detection of foreign nationals illegally staying in Mizoram. The proposed comprehensive database of residents would also help in stopping siphoning of benefits of development schemes to ineligible persons.”

“The influx of foreigners and their mixing with the permanent genuine residents have led to an unusual increase in the population of the bordering state and poses a law and order threat.”

As Mizoram shares border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, unlawful influx of foreigners and large scale smuggling of drugs and various contraband into the state through the porous borders has remained a serious concern for several decades.

The MNF, which is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), has been strongly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) apprehending that the indigenous people would be further marginalised.

Mizoram has an unfenced international border of 404 kms with Myanmar and 318 kms with Bangladesh. While the Border Security Force guards the Bangladesh border, the border with Myanmar is secured by the Assam Rifles.

