Mizoram govt offices to work one hour less in winter

Aizawl, Sep 29 (IANS) The working hours of Mizoram government offices in the state and elsewhere in the northeast would be one hour less during the winter season, an official said here on Tuesday.

An official of General Administration Department said that the working hours of state government offices on all five working days – Monday to Friday – during the winter and summer seasons would be different.

“During both the seasons, the Mizoram government offices in the state and in other northeastern states would start from 9 a.m, but during winter season (October 12 to February 19) the offices would be closed at 4 p.m. while in summer season (February 22 to October 15), the offices would shut at 5 p.m.”

The Mizoram government offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru would start at 9.30 a.m. and would close at 5 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. during the winter and summer season, respectively.

–IANS

sc/vd