INDIA

Mizoram MP tells Army chief to gain people’s trust to deal with Manipur violence

NewsWire
0
0

Mizo National Front MP C. Lalrosanga on Monday urged the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, to gain people’s trust and confidence, especially of the tribal communities, to control the ethnic strife in Manipur.

An official statement said on Monday that Lalrosanga in a telephonic conversation with General Pande discussed various issues regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The MP conveyed to General Pande the need to gain public trust and confidence, especially of the tribal communities.

The Army chief assured Lalrosanga that he would convey the MP’s message to his officers on the ground.

Meanwhile, after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, around 600 men, women and children have taken shelter in Mizoram’s three districts  Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual.

The majority of the displaced people are lodged at temporary camps in several villages, while many others have been accommodated in their relatives’ houses.

Mizoram, which shares 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar and 318 km border with Bangladesh, is already burdened with refugees from the two neighbouring countries.

20230508-192804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi’s mega road show begins in B’luru

    Sonam Kapoor starts speech with ‘namaste’ at King Charles coronation concert

    Need for gender equality classes K’taka, says actor Chetan Ahimsa

    Rajini, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Khushboo hail Ilaiyaraaja’s RS nomination