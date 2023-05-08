Mizo National Front MP C. Lalrosanga on Monday urged the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, to gain people’s trust and confidence, especially of the tribal communities, to control the ethnic strife in Manipur.

An official statement said on Monday that Lalrosanga in a telephonic conversation with General Pande discussed various issues regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The MP conveyed to General Pande the need to gain public trust and confidence, especially of the tribal communities.

The Army chief assured Lalrosanga that he would convey the MP’s message to his officers on the ground.

Meanwhile, after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, around 600 men, women and children have taken shelter in Mizoram’s three districts  Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual.

The majority of the displaced people are lodged at temporary camps in several villages, while many others have been accommodated in their relatives’ houses.

Mizoram, which shares 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar and 318 km border with Bangladesh, is already burdened with refugees from the two neighbouring countries.

20230508-192804