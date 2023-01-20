The NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), a conglomerate of major voluntary organisations, civil societies and student bodies in Mizoram, urged the Central government to take proactive action on the reported “violation of Indian airspace by the Myanmar Air Force”.

Officials from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) said that the Indian territory remained unaffected after the Myanmar military’s bombing on militants’ camps of that country on January 10 and 11.

Villagers residing along the India-Myanmar border earlier claimed that a bomb was dropped near Tiau river on the Mizoram side. The river divides the two countries.

According to the villagers, a truck owned by a village council member has been damaged in the explosion when it was carrying river sand.

A spokesman of the NGOCC on Friday said that that they sent a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to take appropriate action on the issue of violation of Indian airspace by the Myanmar Air Force.

The NGOCC claimed that the Myanmar’s Tatmadaw (military) during its airstrikes against pro-democratic forces along the Indo-Myanmar border on January 10 and 11 “not only violated Indian airspace, but also dropped and exploded bombs inside the Indian territory of Mizoram”.

The bombardment on Indian soil caused a feeling of insecurity for the people living along the border areas, the memorandum said.

It urged the Home Minister to speak and act in defence of Indian citizens and ensure that the Indian territory of Mizoram, either on land or in air, is vigilantly safeguarded from potential military intrusions.

The NGOCC also demanded that the Centre should take initiatives to bring peace in the neighbouring country where the military junta would engage all political parties, different ethnic insurgent groups and all the other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in view of the recent trouble in Myanmar, around 400 refugees of that country have taken shelter in Mizoram’s Champhai district since last week.

District officials said that the Myanmarese have taken shelter in three villages in bordering Champhai district since the airstrikes on the headquarters of Chin National Army (CNA), a civilian armed outfit.

According to the officials of the Home Department, more than 30,500 Myanmar nationals including women and children are already taking shelter at 160 relief camps and other places including community centres in eight of the 11 districts in different parts of the state.

The Myanmarese, who mostly come from Chin state bordering Myanmar and share ethnic ties with Mizos, have been taking refuge in Mizoram since February 2021 after the military junta seized power in the neighbouring country.

The Mizoram government on a number of occasions urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all concerned to treat the Myanmar nationals as refugee and provide financial assistance for the food and relief for the Myanmarese but the Centre remained ‘non-committal’.

The mountainous Mizoram shares a 510-km-long unfenced porous border with Myanmar.

