The Mizoram government has prepared Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for five hydro-electric power plants in the state with a total generation capacity of around 800 MW, Power & Electricity Department officials said on Tuesday.

An official of P&E Department said that DPRs already prepared for the Kolodyne-II HEP (460 MW), Tuival HEP (210 MW), Bairabi Dam Project (80 MW), Tuirini HEP (24 MW) and Tuivawl HEP (24 MW).

Four more proposed hydro electric projects are now under investigation stage.

Currently, Mizoram has no major power project and the state presently imports power from the four regional power plants in Tripura, spending around Rs 400 crore annually for the purchase of power from outside.

The P&E Department officials and engineers on Monday apprised Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati about the proposed power projects, and he, referring to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked P&E Department Commissioner-and-Secretary H. Lalengmawia and other officials and engineers to discuss the proposed power projects with the Union Power Ministry to fine-tune the DPRs and to apprise the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Governor also urged the P&E Department to explore the possibilities of tapping the resources of the big PSUs for implementing some of the proposed projects.

The potential of power generation from solar plants in the state was also discussed in the meeting.

