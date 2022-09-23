INDIA

Mizoram police caution people against recruitment by agents along Myanmar border

Mizoram police on Friday asked people to remain cautious against recruitment of Indians by the unauthorised agents along the areas bordering Myanmar.

A senior Mizoram police official said that the people living along the 510-km long unfenced border with Myanmar must remain alert against unofficial recruitment of Indians by the unauthorised agents.

According to an official statement issued by the Mizoram police, it was reported recently that some IT companies engaged in digital scam and unlawful crypto activities, located in the remote eastern border areas of Myanmar, are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in the IT sector.

After initial recruitment, the Indian workers are facilitated to enter Myanmar illegally without proper documents, leading to entrapment of Indian workers, the statement said.

It said that, in view of such activities, the general public is hereby cautioned to exercise due diligence and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agents, before taking up any employment abroad.

It is advisable to have all requisite information like job description, company details, location, employment contract etc. duly verified, before accepting any overseas employment, the statement said.

