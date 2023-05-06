INDIA

MLA Raja Singh stopped from entering Telangana Secretariat

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh on Saturday alleged that he was barred from entering Telangana State Secretariat.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency said he was stopped at the entrance by the security personnel when he reached there on his motorbike.

The MLA lodged his protest when was turned away by the security personnel. He claimed that he was invited to a meeting of all MLAs of Greater Hyderabad called by Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav on some city related issues.

The controversial MLA wanted to know why he was invited for the meeting and then turned away. “Police personnel told me that I have no permission to enter the Secretariat,” he said.

Raja Singh said though the Secretariat had been built with public funds, a people’s representative was not allowed to enter the premises. “What is the purpose of building this Secretariat when you are not allowing even a MLA to enter,” he asked.

Earlier on May 1, state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy was also stopped from entering the Secretariat when he wanted to meet officials over the issue of the leasing of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to a private party.

The newly built Secretariat was inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on April 30.

