Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai has slammed the BJP government for rejecting his request to declare ‘Ram Navami’ a public holiday in the coastal state.

Sardesai had demanded that ‘Ram Navami’ be declared a public holiday after the five days Assembly session was curtailed to four days.

Earlier, the session was to be held for five days, but the schedule was later changed as March 30 is Ram Navami.

Sardesai had said that on the pretext of ‘Ram Navami’ celebration, the five day session had been curtailed to four days. “Wasn’t Chief Minister aware that Ram Navami is on March 30, when the dates of the session were decided,” he had questioned.

“Why Ram Navami is restricted holiday and not public holiday in the state,” he asked.

On Monday, after his request was rejected, Sardesai said: “Lord Ram, a name to be used, not revered?”

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has rejected my request to declare Ram Navami a Public Holiday which means lord Ram for them is only a politically convenient name,” he said.

“Using gods and goddesses to achieve selfish, political and personal ends has become a ploy of BJP, that the god fearing people of Goa will expose and reject with contempt,” Sardesai said.

