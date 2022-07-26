An independent legislator’s brother has been arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly making a dummy candidate appear in an examination, the police said on Tuesday.

Hariom Meena, the younger brother of Independent MLA from Mahua, Omprakash Hudla, was arrested for taking money and making one Rishi Kumar son sit in the exam as dummy candidate.

Both were arrested from the Shivdaspura area of Jaipur.

A police officer said the SSC-MTS (Staff Selection Commission Examination of Multi Tasking Staff) examination was going on in Yagnavalya Institute of Technology college on Monday in which Rishi Kumar, as a dummy candidate, appeared in the exam in place of one Umesh Meena.

Police reached the spot after getting information about it.

Eventually, the police arrested the MLA’s brother Hariom Meena who was in the car outside the exam centre, as well as Rishi Kumar. Both are being questioned by the police at Shivdaspura police station.

As per police, both the accused during questioning spilled beans and said that the kingpin of this “copy gang” is Kamal Kumar Meena of Todabhim.

It was Kamal who contacted the MLA’s brother Hari Om Meena.

Eventually, according to the “deal”, they made the photograph of Rishi Kumar resemble to that of the dummy candidate, and Kumar was sent to the exam centre in place of the actual candidate.

During questioning, the accused said till now they have got dummy candidates seated at four places and indulged in fraudulent practices in the examinations.

The police are looking for Kamal Kumar Meena, who is currently absconding, and the main candidate — Umesh Meena, a resident of Sapotra.

Om Prakash Hudla is an independent MLA from Mahua assembly seat in Dausa district. He is a former IRS officer.

