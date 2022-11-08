INDIA

MLAs, Ministers can’t give govt jobs, says Goa CM

NewsWire
After facing flak over the alleged job scam in the Public Works and Home Departments during his last term, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that henceforth 100 per cent recruitment will take place through the Staff Selection Commission.

BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate, now a Labour and Employment Minister, had, ahead of Assembly election 2022, alleged that jobs in PWD were sold for Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh. However then PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar had denied allegations levelled by fellow BJP MLA.

The Goa Forward Party and the Congress had attacked BJP government over the issue and had demanded investigation. Congress during the election campaign had made the “job scam” a major issue and had urged youths not to fall prey to such alleged job scams.

On Tuesday, Sawant said: “MLAs and Ministers can’t give jobs. It was the wrong concept in Goa as of now, candidates used to go to MLAs’ home (to seek government job), but henceforth those who want a job they should apply directly to the Staff Selection Commission.”

He said that only the Staff Selection Commission will now look to select a candidate.

“100 percent recruitment of government will be done by Staff Selection Commission. Those who perform best in staff selection competitive exams… only they will be selected,” Sawant said.

