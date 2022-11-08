Police have filed another case against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, one of the three alleged BJP agents arrested in TRA MLAs’ poaching case, for possessing fake Aadhaar, PAN cards and driving licenses.

A case has been booked against him at Banjara Hills police station on a complaint by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the four MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) who were lured by the accused with money to switch loyalties to the BJP.

As part of the investigation into this case, the police were working to collect evidence. According to police, if convicted, the accused may get a jail term of 10 years.

harati, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana, allegedly possesses multiple Aadhaar, PAN cards and driving licenses.

At a news conference on November 3, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had released photographs of the multiple identity cards of Bharati. He allegedly possesses Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and driving licenses in two names – V.K. Satish Sharma and Shree Ramachandra Swami Ji.

This was part of the evidence released by the Chief Minister in the sensational case which triggered political tremors.

Bharati along with Simhayaji, a pontiff from Tirupati and Nandakumar, owner of a restaurant in Hyderabad, were arrested by Cyberabad police during a raid on a farm house at Moinabad near Hyderabad on October 26.

The police made the arrests on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, who alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act and are currently under judicial custody.

20221108-214402