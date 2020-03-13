MLAs returned from Jaipur meet at CM’s residence

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) The Congress MLAs who returned from Jaipur to Bhopal on Sunday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence to discuss about the Budget session scheduled to start from March 16.

State Home Minister Bala Bachchan said more than 100 MLAs attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the MLAs reached Bhopal on a special flight with senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and party General Secretary Sudhanshu Tripathi. The MLAs were taken to Hotel Marriot in a bus where tight security arrangements were made.

Former minister Kantilal Bhuria said: “Kamal Nath government is safe and the BJP will not succeed in its intentions.”

MLA Pradyumna Singh Lodhi said: “We will win… All is well.” Other MLAS also claimed that the Kamal Nath government will prove its majority.

The Congress on March 11 had sent its MLAs to Jaipur with AICC General Secretary Sudhanshu Tripathi. All the MLAs stayed at a resort in Jaipur for four days and visited temples in the city. Mukul Wasnik and Harish Rawat also had a discussion with all these MLAs.

–IANS

hindi-rt/kr