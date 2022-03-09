MLAs will decide who will be Uttarakhand CM: Mohan Prakash

Congress’ Special Observer for Uttarakhand Mohan Prakash on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will get a full majority in the state and that the elected MLAs will decide who will be the Chief Minister.

The party has two prominent contenders – former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh, and the former’s supporters claim that he is the natural choice as Chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Prakash said that while the Congress will form its own government in the state without any support, however, it has a ‘Plan B’ and has reached out to BSP candidates who could be potential winners.

The Congress has rejected the exit poll claims that the party may not reach the magic figure and has asked the party workers to prepare for the big fight and not leave the counting centres till the last vote is counted.

The Congress is eyeing to return to the hill state and leaders from Delhi and the state met on Wednesday to chalk out a common strategy and send the SOPs to all the candidates. Meanwhile, sources said that Harish Rawat is himself reaching out to the BSP candidates.

The party has asked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior party leader Deepender Hooda to camp in Dehradun, while asking all its observers and party in-charges to keep tab on all its newly elected MLAs and inform the central leadership about the same on the counting day on March 10.

This is being done to keep its flock together in all the five states which went to polls, said sources.

