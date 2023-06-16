Veteran South Africa opener Faf du Plessis has been named as skipper of the Texas Super Kings for the inaugural edition of the Major Cricket League (MLC), set to be held from July 14-31, the franchise announced on Friday.

The right-handed batter, who was at the helm for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, is currently the captain of the Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20 and had a fruitful association with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, playing a vital role in their trophy wins in 2018 and 2021.

With du Plessis joining the Texas franchise in MLC, the Super Kings have managed to regain their association with one of their most esteemed players. Earlier, the franchise said that Ambati Rayudu, who retired from the game after IPL 2023, along with CSK players Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, have been signed up to play for Texas in MLC 2023.

Conway was the Player of the Match in the three-day IPL 2023 final caused due to rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, scoring a quick 25-ball 47 in CSK’s successful chase of 171 in 15 overs, where Rayudu also hit a quick eight-ball 19.

The side will be coached by Stephen Fleming, who is also the head coach of CSK in IPL and of Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20. Dwayne Bravo, who was CSK’s bowling coach during their IPL 2023 triumph, will turn out for the Texas franchise as a player.

South Africa players David Miller and Gerald Coetzee, along with Australia’s pace all-rounder Daniel Sams, will also play for the Texas franchise. Coetzee had turned out for Jo’burg Super Kings in this year’s SA20.

Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel will be assistants to Fleming. During the MLC player draft in March, the franchise signed up former international players Sami Aslam and Rusty Theron, as well as Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Cody Chetty, Calvin Savage, Zia Shehzad, Cameron Stevenson and Lahiru Milantha.

In the inaugural six-team league set to be held from July 14-31, Texas Super Kings will be taking on Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on the first day of the competition. Other teams in the competition include Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas.

The squad size of all six teams can be a maximum of 19 players, of which nine can be overseas players. Maximum six international players are permitted in the playing XI, with five domestic players to always feature in each match and ten domestic players on each roster.

20230616-212801