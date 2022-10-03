BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

M&M number one in SUV segment in September

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Monday said it has become the numero uno in the utility vehicle (SUV) segment last month selling 34,262 units.

The company said that it had sold a total of 64,486 units (passenger vehicles 34,508 units, commercial vehicles 27,440 units, exports 2,538 units) last month up from 28,112 units sold in September 2021.

“We continue to see very strong demand and performance across our portfolio of products, from SUVs, LCV’s less than 3.5 tons and our Last Mile Mobility brands,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division said.

