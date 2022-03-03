MMTC-PAMP, WWF India launches silver coins to mark World Wildlife Day

The MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) good delivery gold amd silver refinery, on Thursday launched limited-edition silver coins in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India) to raise awareness about key wildlife species in India on the World Wildlife Day.

The WWD theme for 2022 is ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’ to draw attention to the conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora, which will drive discussions towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve them.

The limited-edition silver coins of ‘Nature and Nurture’ series showcases togetherness between the adult and young of select wild animals. Through this association, MMTC-PAMP is supporting WWF India in its mission to stop the degradation of the planet’s natural environment and build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature.

“The newly launched beautifully illustrated coins come in fine silver of 999.9 purity and feature some of India’s most iconic species,” a release from WWF India said.

MMTC-PAMP MD & CEO Vikas Singh said: “Our collaboration with WWF India is a significant stride towards driving awareness around their conservation efforts. As the leading trusted brand for precious metals in the country, we are pleased to present the purest silver 999.9 collectibles featuring India’s most iconic and endangered species, crafted to the highest standards of purity with MMTC-PAMP’s unmatched Swiss craftsmanship.”

These limited-edition silver collectibles are ideal for gifting, he said, adding: “The purchase of each coin furthers a strong message that can be your contribution towards preserving nature and raise awareness towards excellent initiatives undertaken by WWF India.”

WWF India Secretary-General and CEO Ravi Singh said: “World Wildlife Day is an occasion to raise awareness and understanding about wildlife, their habitats, and the ecosystems they represent. MMTC-PAMP’s limited edition coins launch is a continuing initiative in our partnership, showcasing threatened and iconic wildlife species in their unique representation. With this collaboration, both organisations hope to take ahead the cause of wildlife conservation.”

MMTC-PAMP is joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, an India government undertaking.

