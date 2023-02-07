The state secretary of Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) women and child welfare wing, Mookambika Rethinam, on Tuesday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to provide menstrual leave to female students in the state.

MNM is the political party founded by actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

Rethinam pointed out the Kerala government’s initiative on the same and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit. It may be noted that the Kerala government has brought a notification on menstrual leave for girl students.

In a statement, Rethinam said, “Kerala government’s directive to provide menstrual and maternity leave to female students in all colleges and universities is highly appreciated. Kerala government deserves praise for implementing this as a model project in the country.”

Rethinam also said that the Kerala government has extended this programme implemented by the Cochin University of Science and Technology to all the colleges and universities of the state.

She said that such initiatives are important for addressing the practical issues faced by women and girls.

The MNM leader then called upon the Tamil Nadu government to implement this scheme in the state for the benefit of girls and women.

She said the government and the universities should come forward to implement a pilot programme and create awareness to overcome the difficulties faced by women and girls.

20230207-200603