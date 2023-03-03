INDIA

MNS spokesman attacked during morning walk in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesman Sandip Deshpande was attacked by an unidentified person during his morning walk here on Friday.

According to a party associate Santosh Dhuri, the assault with a rod and a stump took place at around 6 a.m. when Deshpande was out for his regular walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar West.

He suffered injuries in his arms and legs and was rushed by locals to the nearby Hinduja Hospital for treatment where his condition is described as “stable”.

Dhuri claimed that the sudden assault, the motive of which is not clear, was a well planned one as the assailant was wearing a face mask and had come prepared with the weapons to fatally harm Deshpande, who is known for his strong political views on various issues.

20230303-081602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ITPO & EIG announce 29th Convergence India & 7th Smart Cities...

    When KJo, Malaika hosted reality show, they would have potluck parties

    Modi calls for transforming Bay of Bengal into bridge of connectivity,...

    ISL: NorthEast United FC coach Annese wants his players to improve,...