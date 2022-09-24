To ensure that motorists using electric vehicles get access to real-time data on nearest active charging stations while on the move, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is developing a mobile app as well as a web portal to provide this information.

According to sources privy to developments, the app and web portal will provide real time information to motorists on the move, about the nearest active charging stations available on their route.

BEE is the central nodal agency for developing these softwares and work on this is expected to be completed soon, sources informed further.

Power Ministry had issued guidelines for developing these softwares in January this year.

Sources said that the mobile app and web portal providing live data on charging infrastructure will help in improving mobility services.

The government is also working at installing smart meters on electric poles at dedicated locations and make small charging stations across highways, cities and even villages.

Electric vehicle owners would be given smart cards for charging batteries of their vehicles anywhere.

BEE would be developing these chargers, which would include chargers for charging light electric vehicles like two-wheelers and three-wheelers, sources said.

According to BEE, these chargers will have a built in provision to measure and register electric energy delivered and a provision for electric vehicles’ charging upon user authentication through the mobile app.

Such chargers would be mounted on electric poles in public parking spaces, sources informed further.

