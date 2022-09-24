BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mobile app soon to provide real time data on charging stations

NewsWire
0
0

To ensure that motorists using electric vehicles get access to real-time data on nearest active charging stations while on the move, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is developing a mobile app as well as a web portal to provide this information.

According to sources privy to developments, the app and web portal will provide real time information to motorists on the move, about the nearest active charging stations available on their route.

BEE is the central nodal agency for developing these softwares and work on this is expected to be completed soon, sources informed further.

Power Ministry had issued guidelines for developing these softwares in January this year.

Sources said that the mobile app and web portal providing live data on charging infrastructure will help in improving mobility services.

The government is also working at installing smart meters on electric poles at dedicated locations and make small charging stations across highways, cities and even villages.

Electric vehicle owners would be given smart cards for charging batteries of their vehicles anywhere.

BEE would be developing these chargers, which would include chargers for charging light electric vehicles like two-wheelers and three-wheelers, sources said.

According to BEE, these chargers will have a built in provision to measure and register electric energy delivered and a provision for electric vehicles’ charging upon user authentication through the mobile app.

Such chargers would be mounted on electric poles in public parking spaces, sources informed further.

20220924-190007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi to have around 500 govt liquor stores, no private players...

    Shell agrees to buy Indian renewables firm Sprng Energy at $1.55...

    Goa needs skill development institutions: CM Sawant

    Bitter family feud may lead to messy unraveling of Hinduja group