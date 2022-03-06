Mobile ATM catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

A mobile ATM of a leading private bank allegedly caught fire on the Iffco Chowk flyover along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Sunday at 2.15 p.m, Gurugram police said.

According to the police, prima facie, it seems that the engine of the van caught fire due to a short circuit that quickly spread all over the van and burnt down the vehicle.

Some parts of the ATM machine which were installed inside the van also sustained damage.

“We suspect that the van’s engine caught fire which spread all over the van. Whether the ATM was containing cash or not will be known after the bank official will open the machine, and if anything is burnt it will also be known after checking the transaction amount,” Sudhir Kumar, Station House Officer of Gurugram Sector-17/18 police station, told IANS.

“After seeing the condition of the ATM cash van we could expect that the cash would be safe as the machine’s technical parts got burnt and not the inner area of the machine,” he said.

However, it was reportedly said that the ATM van contained Rs 13 lakh.

The fire spread quickly which burnt the ATM cash van completely in the incident.

A Fire Officer said a security guard and a driver were present inside the cash van when the incident took place but the duo escaped the vehicle unhurt.

