Mobile company employee kidnapped in Patna

A senior officer of a prominent mobile company was kidnapped from Patna junction, police said on Tuesday.

Initially, a missing complaint was registered on March 6, two days after his disappearance. An FIR of kidnapping was registered on the direction of railway IG Rakesh Tripathi the same night.

Suman Saurav, a native of Banka district of Bihar, had come to Patna on March 3 for an official meeting. He stayed at a hotel in Exhibition Road and left for Patna Junction railway station on the night of March 4.

When railway GRP scanned the CCTV cameras at Patna Junction railway station, he was found roaming at 9.30 pm. After some time, he disappeared from there and did not reach his home either.

On March 5 at 10.44 p.m, his mother received a message on the whatsApp from his phone demanding Rs 25 lakh as ransom.

Sarita Devi informed GRP Patna about the message but they only registered a missing complaint. She then approached senior officers of railway police. When it came to the knowledge of IGP Rakesh Tripathi, he directed the officers to register FIR under the kidnapping.

