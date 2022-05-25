Mobile internet services were suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday although there has been no official word on it.

The development came in wake of a special NIA court in New Delhi pronounced the life sentence for separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case.

Fixed line broadband internet services, however, remained functional.

Heavy deployment of security forces has been made around all places seen as sensitive from the law and order situation including Srinagar’s Maisuma locality where Malik’s home is situated.

Deployment has also been strengthened in other parts of the Valley in order to maintain law and order.

Except for an incident of stone pelting in Maisuma area, the situation generally remained peaceful in Srinagar city and elsewhere.

Police used tear smoke canisters to bring the situation under control in Maisuma.

