INDIA

Mobile Internet suspended in parts of Jammu, Rajouri districts

NewsWire
0
0

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services on Tuesday in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts.

Official sources said mobile Internet services in these areas will remain suspended till 5 p.m.

The same has been done for preventing miscreants from creating a law and order situation by misusing the service.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to J&K and he is addressing a historic public rally in Rajouri district.

The decision to suspend the mobile Internet service was part of the elaborate security arrangements made for the protection of the home minister, sources said.

20221004-113003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Love Your Eyes’ now, more than ever!

    Int’l centres for research on Nath sect soon

    Assam CM urges ULFA-I, other militants to shun violence

    443.49 LMT paddy procured in kharif season 2021-22, Punjab leads