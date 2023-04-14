With the arrest of a notorious thief, the Delhi Police claimed to have busted a mobile phone theft racket operating in Delhi-NCR and Bihar, an official said on Friday.

The accused identified as Rohit alias Vishal Kumar (22), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, operated mainly in the night and had several associates. The raiding team recovered 79 stolen mobile phones, a button actuated knife, and a stolen Scooty.

According to police, based on a specific input, Rohit was nabbed from near Satyawati Flyover on Thursday around 5 p.m.

“He was carrying a bag and on checking, a button actuated knife and huge quantity of mobile phones were recovered from his possession,” said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west).

During the interrogation, Rohit revealed that he and his associates conducted operations throughout Delhi-NCR and Bihar, mostly during the night to target vulnerable victims while they slept.

“Although they had not been able to sell the stolen mobile phones yet, they planned to attempt sales in Ghaffar market, Karol Bagh, and transport them to NCR and Bihar,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that police teams are currently making efforts to apprehend Rohit’s associates and other individuals involved in receiving stolen property and the investigation into the case is on.

20230414-142404