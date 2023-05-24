INDIA

Mobile shop owner shot at in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a mobile phone shop owner was allegedly shot at by a few assailants over an old enmity in the posh Hazratganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s state capital Lucknow, police said.

The victim was identified as Pramod Gupta, a resident of Gomti Nagar, who runs a mobile shop in Narhi. The incident took place late Wednesday evening.

He was first taken to the nearby Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to the KGMU’s trauma centre for treatment. The police, however, denied any loot attempt.

The victim sustained bullet injuries in the lower jaw and the back of his shoulder, said A.K. Mishra, Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station.

According to residents, the accused shot the victim after a confrontation and fled.

As soon as the man was shot, a crowd gathered and a panic-like situation prevailed in the area.

According to the police, the sister of one of the accused was said to have committed suicide a few years ago due to her relationship with Pramod, which is why the assailants planned to kill him.

20230525-044401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K SPO killing: Foreign terrorist involved, says police

    Jamaat-e-Islami Hind demands govts to curb anti-Muslim ‘mischief’

    Goa: Congress moves its candidate to undisclosed resort for ‘party meet’

    Christie’s presents William S. “Bill” Reese’s Private Collection