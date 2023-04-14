INDIA

Mobile snatcher brutally thrashed in Bihar’s Bettiah, rescued by police

NewsWire
A man, who allegedly snatched a mobile in Bihar’s Bettiah on Friday, was brutally thrashed by a mob after he could not escape the spot, police said.

Residents of Bettiah are facing the problem of mobile and chain snatching for the past few months. On Friday, two snatchers, travelling on a bike, tried to snatch a mobile phone of a person in Muharram area under the town police station.

The local residents chased them, and in a process, the bikers met with an accident at Muharram Chowk. While the man driving the bike escaped, but the snatcher, who was riding pillion, was caught and brutally assaulted, as per the video going viral on social media.

“After hearing the incident of a robber who was brutally assaulted by local residents, we immediately went there and rescued him. The accused was an active member of the snatcher gang. One of the robbers managed to flee from the spot. We are making efforts to identify his location. He will be arrested soon,” said Rajiv Kumar, SHO of the town police station.

