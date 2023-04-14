INDIALIFESTYLE

Mobile tower stolen in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

NewsWire
0
0

Thieves made off an entire mobile tower in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday.

The mobile tower, belonging to GTAL company, was installed in the house of Manisha Kumari, located in Shramjivi Nagar area under Sadar police station in the city.

The mobile phone tower was found missing when company officials reached the house of Manisha Kumari to inspect it. A generator set, shelter, and stabiliser were also missing from the place.

Company official Shahnawaz Anwar lodged an FIR against unknown persons in Sadar police station of the district.

During investigation, Manisha Kumari told police that some persons, claiming to be employees of GTAL, came a few months ago and said that the mobile tower is not functional and hence, they are removing it.

They had removed all the equipment, loaded it onto a pick-up van and taken it away. The value of equipment was estimated to be Rs 4.5 lakh.

This is the second time when a mobile tower was stolen in Bihar. Earlier, a mobile tower was stolen from the Sabji Bagh area of Patna in a similar fashion.

20230414-232202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pan-India CBI raids over JKPSI exam scam

    Kareena’s look test for ‘3 Idiots’ revealed after a decade

    Health insurance coverage for Odisha MLAs doubled

    Eyes on lithium, China talks to Taliban while world’s focus is...