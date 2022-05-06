INDIA

Mobile vans to ensure judicious use of farm chemicals in Haryana

Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Friday flagged-off five mobile vans to ensure judicious use of crop protection chemicals that support sustainable farm management.

The campaign is part of agro-chemical policy platform, Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI), which is creating awareness among farmers about the right and optimal use of pesticides for increasing crop yield, quality and income.

The mobile vans will educate, engage and empower the farmers of Haryana.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Dalal said unscrupulous elements are flooding Indian markets with low-quality and spurious agri-input products, which may derail the country’s progress in food production.

“This should be controlled by all the stakeholders. The ACFI has taken a very good step to educate our farmers which should be lauded and supported,” he said.

ACFI Director General, Kalyan Goswami, said there is a need to check the sale of bio-products laced with unauthorised and unregistered chemical pesticides by dummy companies as they impact the lives and livelihoods of the farmers besides posing a grave threat to the country’s food security and environment.

He also urged the Union government to take effective steps to control illegal import of pesticides.

Goswami added that the farmers need to insist on an invoice or bill with a GST number whenever they purchase agrochemicals.

“Insisting on invoice will help check the sale of harmful agriculture inputs. It will also be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, including farmers, consumers and industry,” he said.

The General Secretary of Rashtriya Kisan Progressive Association, Pawan Payal, said a nationwide campaign is on for the reduction of GST from 18 per cent to 5 per cent so that farmers can purchase crop protection products with bills.

